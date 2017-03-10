The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

Today

Hi51° Areas Fog then Sunny

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo36° Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Showers Likely

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

Huskies’ season ends with Pac-12 tournament loss to USC

by Christian CapleThe (Tacoma) News Tribune
College Sports
LAS VEGAS — It's over.

Finally, mercifully, after 13 consecutive losses and counting, after so many empty offensive possessions and so many turnovers and so much lackluster defense, the Washington Huskies are finished with this mess of a men’s basketball season.

They laid the catastrophe to rest with another inevitable defeat, this one 78-73 to the USC Trojans on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament at the mostly empty T-Mobile Arena, 49 days now separating them…

