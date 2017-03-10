Huskies’ season ends with Pac-12 tournament loss to USC

LAS VEGAS — It's over.

Finally, mercifully, after 13 consecutive losses and counting, after so many empty offensive possessions and so many turnovers and so much lackluster defense, the Washington Huskies are finished with this mess of a men’s basketball season.

They laid the catastrophe to rest with another inevitable defeat, this one 78-73 to the USC Trojans on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament at the mostly empty T-Mobile Arena, 49 days now separating them…