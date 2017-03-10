The Wenatchee World

Lack of funding makes it tough for small towns to chase tourism dollars

by By Mai HoangYakima Herald-Republic
PROSSER — The staff at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center often hear from visitors about Prosser’s wine offerings.

Many visitors, mostly from Western Washington, come across Prosser while traveling to or from other wine areas. There are about 30 tasting rooms in the area, including the one inside the Clore Center.

“They’re delighted how convenient and close (wineries are) and the quality of wines available in Prosser,” said April Reddout, sales and marketing manager for The Clore Center.…

