Methow forms new housing group

TWISP — Methow Valley residents this week launched a new nonprofit organization, Methow Housing Trust, to address a lack of available or affordable housing in the valley.

The new group was formed following a housing assessment conducted through the Methow Valley Long Term Recovery Group. That group emerged to respond to community needs after the Carlton Complex Fire, including housing lost in the fire.

Mazama resident Bill Pope will serve as the group’s first president.

It is working to obtain…