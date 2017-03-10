NCW whitefish season closes

NCW — The fishing season for whitefish in upper Columbia River tributaries closed one hour after official sunset on Friday.

The rivers closed include the Entiat, Methow, Chewuch and parts of the Similkameen.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing the fishery because allowable impacts to steelhead under the Endangered Species Act have been reached.

K.C. Mehaffey: 997-2512

mehaffey@wenatcheeworld.com