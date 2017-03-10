The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi51° Areas Dense Fog then Sunny

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo36° Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Showers Likely

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

Old news | Change of command at the State Patrol

by Linda Barta
Send to Kindle
Print This

100 years ago — 1917

♦ C.W. Wilmeroth has returned from the annual Fruit Jobbers Convention in New Orleans and has announced plans to build a frost-proof addition to his present warehouse, with a full basement, main floor and second floor. Wilmeroth’s present warehouse is the largest independent storage house in Wenatchee and the new facility will more than double his storage capacity.

♦ A telegram was received here yesterday by President Bousquet of the Chelan County Auto Club stating that all…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 