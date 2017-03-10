Prep Friday: Wenatchee boys soccer team starts season on a good note, crushes Shadle Park

WENATCHEE — It may not have been the most challenging start to their defense of the state 4A boys soccer title, but the Wenatchee boys soccer team’s season-opening 8-0 trouncing of Greater Spokane League 3A foe Shadle Park loudly announced the Panthers return to the pitch Friday evening at the Apple Bowl.

Wenatchee's Luis Navarette made excellent use of his own return. Just nine months removed from breaking his leg in last year’s semifinals, Navarette returned to the Apple…