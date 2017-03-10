Prince George staves off elimination, sends series back to Wenatchee for Game 6

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia — There will be a Game 6 in the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division semifinals.

The Prince George Spruce Kings were able to stave off elimination once again on Friday night, beating the Wenatchee Wild 3-1 at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena north of the border.

Wenatchee’s loss means the series will return to Wenatchee for Game 6, and potentially a decisive Game 7.

With Prince George leading 2-1 with less than two minutes left, the…