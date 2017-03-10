Reports: Seahawks sign Joeckel to add to offensive line

The Seahawks will sign veteran free agent offensive lineman Luke Joeckel to a one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter since confirmed by several other reports.

The signing would be the first for Seattle of the 2017 free agent signing period. According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Joeckel could make up to $8 million on the one-year deal.

Joeckel was the second overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Texas…