The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi51° Areas Fog then Sunny

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo36° Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Showers Likely

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

Reports: Seahawks sign Joeckel to add to offensive line

by The Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

The Seahawks will sign veteran free agent offensive lineman Luke Joeckel to a one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter since confirmed by several other reports.

The signing would be the first for Seattle of the 2017 free agent signing period. According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Joeckel could make up to $8 million on the one-year deal.

Joeckel was the second overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Texas…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 