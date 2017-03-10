The Wenatchee World

Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Commentary
Energetic retirees

The purpose of this message is to acknowledge the herculean work our Washington State School Retirees have done to help public schools become a beacon of hope for all children.

For generations, public schools have been the great equalizer, providing opportunities for all students to follow their dreams and reach for their goals. Educating young people is a rewarding but demanding endeavor which has been and will continue to be accomplished through the efforts of thousands of dedicated…

