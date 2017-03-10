The Wenatchee World

Snoqualmie Pass to close Saturday night; no reopen time yet for Stevens

by Christine Pratt
Outdoors, Public Safety
Photo provided/State Department of Transportation One of several small slides that covered Highway 2 over Stevens Pass Thursday night, while the route was closed for avalanche danger.

WENATCHEE — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass will close in both directions overnight Saturday for reflector upgrades to improve visibility at night. 

Eastbound traffic will be stopped from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. just east of Snoqualmie Pass, and drivers will be able to access the summit, state Department of Transportation officials said in a news release.

Westbound traffic will be stopped east of the pass near the Stampede Pass interchange from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will reopen the lanes every two hours to clear traffic.

During the closure, crews will install additional reflectors along barriers and LED lane markers, where possible.

No reopen time is yet available for Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, which was been closed overnight Thursday by avalanche danger.

Several small slides covered the route during the overnight closure. Eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 64 at the Stevens Pass summit.

Check back here or the DOT’s “mountain passes” webpage for updates on both passes. 

Reach Christine Pratt at 509-665-1173 or . Follow her on Twitter at @CPrattWW.

