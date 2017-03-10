Still time to order for tree and shrub sale

WATERVILLE — Orders are being accepted until March 21 for the South Douglas Conservation District’s annual tree and shrub sale.

Native and adapted trees, shrubs and wildflowers are available for windbreaks, wildlife habitat, erosion control and yards. This year, in addition to the regular catalog, available plants may be viewed online at southdouglascd.com.

Orders will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville. While pre-ordering is preferred, some plants will…