The Wenatchee World

Weather:

55°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo33° Mostly Clear then Patchy Fog

Saturday

Hi42° Rain Likely and Areas Fog

Saturday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Increasing Clouds

Sunday Night

Lo36° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi53° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo40° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Showers

Terminal Avenue improvements move Mission View school fence

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Terminal Avenue sidewalk improvements planned this spring by Chelan County will mean slicing a 120-foot by 5-foot sliver of field from Mission View Elementary School.

The county is looking to buy the property, which is needed to make room for a new sidewalk. The strip is across from Duke Street, starting near the end of the bus loop.

At its Feb. 28 meeting, the Wenatchee School Board agreed to start the process to surplus the property so it…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 