Terminal Avenue improvements move Mission View school fence

WENATCHEE — Terminal Avenue sidewalk improvements planned this spring by Chelan County will mean slicing a 120-foot by 5-foot sliver of field from Mission View Elementary School.

The county is looking to buy the property, which is needed to make room for a new sidewalk. The strip is across from Duke Street, starting near the end of the bus loop.

At its Feb. 28 meeting, the Wenatchee School Board agreed to start the process to surplus the property so it…