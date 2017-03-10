Texans trade Osweiler to Browns

HOUSTON — In Houston and Cleveland, everyone is waiting for the next shoe to drop after the Texans traded quarterback Brock Osweiler, a sixth-round pick this year and a second-round pick in 2018 to the Browns for just a fourth-round compensatory selection in next month's draft. The fourth-round pick is 142 overall, while the sixth-round choice that the Texans acquired from Chicago is 188 overall.

Houston signed Osweiler to a four-year contract worth $72 million with $37 million guaranteed last year,…