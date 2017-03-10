The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain and Areas Fog

Friday

Hi51° Gradual Clearing

Friday Night

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo36° Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Showers Likely

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

The first rule of sports, parenting: Don’t speak

by Nancy StarThe Washington Post
Send to Kindle
Print This

Your child doesn’t have to play in the Super Bowl for you to know the feeling. Their team was supposed to win and then they didn’t. What do you do? Being the mother of two girls who played soccer and ran track, I thought I knew the answer: Talk it through. Tell them you love them. Say it’s just a game. Remind them there’s always a next time. Isn’t that what good parenting is all about? Keeping channels of communication…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 