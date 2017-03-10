Turns and smiles: Leavenworth’s Afterschool Ski and Snowboard Program remains a big hit

Sunshine spread throughout the basin of Ski Hill last week for the last Wednesday session of the Cascade School District’s Afterschool Ski and Snowboard Program. It was so balmy, the skiers and riders were stuffing mittens in pockets and coming down the hills with unzipped jackets flapping.

When they first arrived and spilled out of the school bus, they got on their gear and had a snack. For this last session, the kids didn’t waste any time. They crammed feet…