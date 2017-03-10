Unmanned aircraft to fly to the Arctic

The ArcticShark unmanned aerial vehicle circled over the Pendleton airport Wednesday afternoon as the pilot and copilot sat in a control trailer on the ground.

“This is not a drone. A drone is a toy,” said Mike Hubbell, director of flight operations for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.

The ArcticShark, a custom-built system with a 22-foot wingspan, will be used to gather atmospheric data in the Arctic to aid in global temperature research.

PNNL took possession of the $800,000…