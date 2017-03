WENATCHEE — Kindergarten registration for students in the Wenatchee School District is set for April 17 to 21.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2017, to register.

Registration packets will be available that week at the elementary schools. Parents are asked to pick up the packets at the school within the boundary area where they live. The school offices are open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

A boundary map of…