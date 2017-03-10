The Wenatchee World

WikiLeaks offers CIA hacking tools to tech companies

by Dustin Volz and Joseph MennReuters
WASHINGTON — WikiLeaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.

If the offer is legitimate, it would place technology companies in the unusual position of relying on Assange, a man believed by some U.S. officials and lawmakers to be an untrustworthy pawn of Russian President Vladimir…

