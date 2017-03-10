Windstorm knocks out power to 1 million in Michigan

DETROIT — More than 1 million Michigan electric customers, including homes, schools and hospitals, were without power on Thursday after a windstorm caused the biggest outage in state history, utility companies said.

Wind gusts of more than 60 mph on Wednesday toppled trees and downed more than 4,000 power lines across the state, which has a population of about 10 million people, Detroit-based DTE Energy Co. said.

“This is a very unusual event... the most significant weather event that we’ve had…