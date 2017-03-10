Yakamas to participate in Native March in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Seven members of the Yakama Nation will stand with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Washington D.C. on Friday during the Native Nations March.

In continued protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), the Standing Rock tribe is calling on all indigenous nations across the country to participate in the march on the National Mall from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday.

Yakama Nation Housing Authority Chairwoman Elena Bassett has been in Washington D.C. for several days lobbying…