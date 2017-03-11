The Wenatchee World

City close to buying Pybus land from port

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is expected to buy the land associated with Pybus Public Market from the Port of Chelan County in two weeks.

Under the agreement, the city would also buy adjacent land owned by Pybus Market Charitable Foundation. The Pybus Market buildings will remain under ownership and control of the Pybus foundation.

The Pybus foundation will own the buildings and the city will own the land.

Council was expected to agree to the deal Thursday, but…

