The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi44° Rain

Tonight

Lo33° Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Sunday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi53° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo40° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

DNR, Forest Service sign pact for joint forest health projects

by K.C. Mehaffey
Outdoors, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

OLYMPIA — State and federal officials entered into an agreement Friday that allows two agencies to share skills and resources to conduct joint forest restoration projects.

“Beetles don’t know borders, fires don’t know borders, and diseases don’t know boarders. So our work to ensure healthy forests should not be bound by boarders,” Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said during a signing ceremony in Olympia.

Franz and Regional Forester Jim Pena — who oversees U.S. Forest Service lands in…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 