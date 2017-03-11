DNR, Forest Service sign pact for joint forest health projects

OLYMPIA — State and federal officials entered into an agreement Friday that allows two agencies to share skills and resources to conduct joint forest restoration projects.

“Beetles don’t know borders, fires don’t know borders, and diseases don’t know boarders. So our work to ensure healthy forests should not be bound by boarders,” Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said during a signing ceremony in Olympia.

Franz and Regional Forester Jim Pena — who oversees U.S. Forest Service lands in…