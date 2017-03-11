The Wenatchee World

Weather:

44°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo33° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Increasing Clouds

Sunday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo39° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi53° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo42° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi54° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Thursday

Hi49° Mostly Sunny

Dogs rule at Chelan’s St. Patrick’s parade

by K.C. Mehaffey
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN— Murray, a big yellow lab, sat panting happily in a green bow tie, a bowler hat and a muscle shirt covered in shamrocks, his owner, Laurie Adams, smiling broadly.

Nearby, Leo, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, looked elegant with his handmade plaid kilt draped over his back, and a matching plaid golfer’s hat. It was crafted by his owner, Shirley Luker, but it was her 10-year-old granddaughter, Danika Dietrich, who proudly held his leash.

Meanwhile, Little Chelan, a Maltese…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 