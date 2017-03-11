Dogs rule at Chelan’s St. Patrick’s parade

CHELAN— Murray, a big yellow lab, sat panting happily in a green bow tie, a bowler hat and a muscle shirt covered in shamrocks, his owner, Laurie Adams, smiling broadly.

Nearby, Leo, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, looked elegant with his handmade plaid kilt draped over his back, and a matching plaid golfer’s hat. It was crafted by his owner, Shirley Luker, but it was her 10-year-old granddaughter, Danika Dietrich, who proudly held his leash.

Meanwhile, Little Chelan, a Maltese…