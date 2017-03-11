New sidewalk, bus pullout planned for Lewis and Clark Elementary

WENATCHEE — A city project to repave North Princeton Street planned for this summer will also mean sidewalks and a new bus pullout for Lewis and Clark Elementary School.

“We are using this as an opportunity to piggyback on the city’s construction schedule,” said Gregg Herkenrath, the Wenatchee School District’s director of facilities. “We will pay for our portion of the improvements and they will manage the project and close it out and bid it as part of their work.”