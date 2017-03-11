People & Places

Congratulations

Clay Schoengarth, of Cornerstone Home Lending, was named the 2016 affiliate of the year through the North Central Washington Association of Realtors. Schoengarth has been in the mortgage industry for 21 years.

Confluence Health was named one of “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare 2017” by Becker’s Hospital Review magazine.

New jobs, new faces

Rachael Bisque, Anne Marasa and Kylee Vira have joined First American Title Company as escrow assistants.

Katie Harmon has joined Stemilt as marketing communications coordinator. Harmon recently worked at SCJ Alliance, an engineering consulting firm in Wenatchee.

Matt Rollins was recently hired as the threat characterization management program manager for the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station in Wenatchee. Rollins has over 25 years of experience in fire science.

First American Title Company has announced the following promotions:

<> Hilary Jessup-Parker, escrow officer

<> Roxanne Villa, junior escrow officer specializing in refinances

Staying on top

Kathy Z. Smithson, of Smithson Insurance Services Inc., recently attended the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors—Washington Day in Olympia. During the event, Smithson met with state representatives from North Central Washington to discuss issues affecting health insurance, life insurance and financial planning programs.

