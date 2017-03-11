The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi44° Rain

Tonight

Lo33° Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Sunday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi53° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo40° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Police say alarm led to arrest

by K.C. Mehaffey
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — An alarm system that notified a Wenatchee homeowner that someone was in his house Friday evening helped police make an arrest, Wenatchee Police say.

The homeowner, who was out of state, received an alert on his phone, and then logged into his alarm system to see a suspect on camera, in his house covering cameras, a news release from the agency said.

Police responded and surrounded the home, which is in the 1200 block of Montana Street, the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 