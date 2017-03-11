Police say alarm led to arrest

WENATCHEE — An alarm system that notified a Wenatchee homeowner that someone was in his house Friday evening helped police make an arrest, Wenatchee Police say.
The homeowner, who was out of state, received an alert on his phone, and then logged into his alarm system to see a suspect on camera, in his house covering cameras, a news release from the agency said.
Police responded and surrounded the home, which is in the 1200 block of Montana Street, the…
