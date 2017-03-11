Prep Saturday: Cascade boys soccer team starts season with 2-0 win

EPHRATA — The Cascade boys soccer team began its latest quest for a Caribou Trail League boys soccer title Saturday with a 2-0 non-league win over Central Washington Athletic Conference 2A opponent Ephrata at Ephrata High School.

After shaking off some early cobwebs, Jose Valdez put Cascade on the board first on a feed from Cholo Avila in the 21st minute. Daniel Sandoval sealed the win late on, doubling the Kodiaks’ edge in the 75th minute off a feed from…