Roll call: Income tax, smartphones and driving, pay equality, and police hate crimes

With another cutoff deadline behind them, lawmakers this week have now significantly reduced the number of bills before them in the remaining 44 days of this session. Of the more than 2,000 measures introduced, only about 650 have survived, and that number will be further reduced in the coming weeks as more cutoff deadlines are reached. Following are bills of interest that made it through at least one chamber this week.

Senate Joint Resolution 8204: Amending the Constitution to prohibit the…