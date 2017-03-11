The hole story: Doughnut shop tastes success

WENATCHEE — Success tastes sweet for at least one local outfit — even if its business plan is full of holes.

Make that doughnut holes.

Glaze Daily Baked Delights of East Wenatchee reached a doughnut sales milestone March 3 when that day’s production of 2,500 fritters, maple bars, sweet buns, and twist, cake, jelly, cream-filled and old-fashioned doughnuts (and their holes) completely sold out by 9:30 a.m.

Now in its fifth year of business, Glaze has sold roughly 3.2 million yummies.

“That’s one sign of how our business has grown,” said Jim Eakle, co-owner of Glaze with his mother Jenifer Eakle. “It’s a serious indicator of high demand — that there’s a need for a second location.”

So rejoice, doughnut fans. Glaze will open a new 2,400-square-foot store in Wenatchee sometime in mid-April at what could be considered one of the city’s prime locations — the new commercial spaces in Riverside 9 Apartment Homes.

Glaze is the second business announced for the 312-apartment complex. Beyoutiful Hot Yoga opened late last year. Agape Healing Arts (massage and reiki) is coming soon.

“We pretty much have an on-site clientele,” said Jim. “We’re hoping folks who live in the apartments make us their first stop every morning — doughnuts, coffee, maybe a lunch sandwich to go.”

And when you think about it, said Jim, the Riverside 9 location is only a block off Wenatchee Avenue, on the way to Town Toyota Center and less than 100 yards from the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. “We see it as an up-and-coming area,” he said. “A good spot where we can serve a lot of people.”

The Eakles opened the East Wenatchee Glaze in May 2012 with one doughnut fryer and uncertain expectations. “We had high hopes, of course, but we weren’t sure if the business was out there,” said Jim. “Now we have two — sometimes three — doughnut fryers going pretty full time.”

Of course, doughnuts are only part of the Glaze menu. The new Wenatchee location will feature all that’s offered across the river — doughnuts, breakfast wraps and sandwiches, homemade breads, custom cakes, fruit and cream pies, coffee, soups, salads and 16 kinds of sandwiches. The new location will add one more item — much-in-demand espresso drinks.

The plan is to make all the doughnuts at the original East Wenatchee location, then truck them to Riverside 9 to add icing and decorations. Otherwise, everything else — cakes, other baked items, sandwiches — will be made right on-site.

The new restaurant will have seating for around 18 customers inside, with additional tables on the sidewalk outside. The place will have about 10 employees, which brings Glaze’s total count of workers to 24.

“It feels good to be able to give people jobs, help them live in this really nice area,” said Jim. “An employee came up just the other day all excited about his new Jeep. I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I helped him buy that Jeep.’ That’s a really good thing about small businesses.”

So what’s the secret to Glaze’s success? “We serve what I call ‘real’ food,” said Jim. “We make 90 percent of what we sell right here out of the freshest ingredients we can find. We sell good products at a good price, and it keeps people coming back. Once you’ve had our doughnuts, it’s hard to go back to the convenience-store kind.”

Jim thought a moment. “We never really expected to be this successful,” he said. “And here we are … busy, growing and very excited.”