The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi44° Rain

Tonight

Lo33° Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Sunday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi53° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo40° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Everyday Business | Valley North puckers up to welcome Ulta Beauty

by Mike Irwin
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

Always looking good, Wenatchee could soon start looking even better.

Ulta Beauty, the fast-growing national chain of beauty products and salon services, will be moving into the soon-to-be-vacated Craft Warehouse space at Valley North Center in Wenatchee. Craft Warehouse will close around April 10.

The new 11,000-square-foot store — which will open sometime in the second half of this year — will sell cosmetics, fragrances, skin and hair care products and include a full-service salon. The Wenatchee Ulta will be…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 