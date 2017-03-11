Everyday Business | Valley North puckers up to welcome Ulta Beauty

Always looking good, Wenatchee could soon start looking even better.

Ulta Beauty, the fast-growing national chain of beauty products and salon services, will be moving into the soon-to-be-vacated Craft Warehouse space at Valley North Center in Wenatchee. Craft Warehouse will close around April 10.

The new 11,000-square-foot store — which will open sometime in the second half of this year — will sell cosmetics, fragrances, skin and hair care products and include a full-service salon. The Wenatchee Ulta will be…