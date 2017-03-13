Baker’s goal with seven seconds left caps epic Wild comeback; Wenatchee advances to Mainland Division finals

WENATCHEE -- The Wild's first lead of the night came with seven seconds to go in the game. That was all they needed.

Matthew Baker's rebound goal with seven seconds left in regulation sent the Town Toyota Center crowd of over 2,000 fans into a frenzy, and the tally completed a three-goal comeback which spanned the final 12 minutes of Wenatchee's 4-3 win over the visiting Price George Spruce Kings on Sunday night.

The victory sends the Wild into the…