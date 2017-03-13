The Wenatchee World

Weather:

40°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi50° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo39° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi52° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo42° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Showers then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Baker’s goal with seven seconds left caps epic Wild comeback; Wenatchee advances to Mainland Division finals

By World sports staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE -- The Wild's first lead of the night came with seven seconds to go in the game. That was all they needed.

Matthew Baker's rebound goal with seven seconds left in regulation sent the Town Toyota Center crowd of over 2,000 fans into a frenzy, and the tally completed a three-goal comeback which spanned the final 12 minutes of Wenatchee's 4-3 win over the visiting Price George Spruce Kings on Sunday night.

The victory sends the Wild into the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 