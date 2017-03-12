Clayton Emry
Clayton Emry
1927-2017
Clayton was born April 9, 1927, in Allen, NE, at the home of his grandparents,
Cyrus and Dolly Roberts, to parents, Lloyd and Merna Emry. He passed away
February 11, 2017, in Confluence Hospital in Wenatchee, just 6 weeks shy of
his 90th birthday, from congestive heart failure and complications of a number
of other health issues. In 1935, he moved to Oroville, WA, by car, with his
parents, older brother, Cleland, and younger brother, Wayne, leading the way
for his favorite uncle and aunt, Lester and Ellen Roberts. He entered school
and graduated from high school in 1944, did two years in the army, returned
home from Japan, married Joyce “Boots” Kensinger, a marriage which was to last
over 70 years. Clayton was a self-taught banker for over 40 years, starting
with the Oroville State Bank and numerous others, yet never leaving Oroville.
Memberships he was active in included: the Oroville Senior Citizens as well as
the County Association, local museum, American Legion, longtime member of the
Kiwanis Club, United Methodist Church, Oroville Chamber of Commerce, as well
as the Junior Chamber, helped bring television into the valley, longtime
member of the local school board as well as at the County level, and helped in
any other way for the betterment of Oroville, the place he loved to call home.
Clayton is survived by his wife, of 70 years; daughter, Vicki Haney (Lance);
daughter, Jeril Hansen (Art); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren;
two great-great-grandchildren; and Marco Louback (Teresa), an exchange student
from Brazil 35 years ago, who stole Clayton’s heart and became the son he’d
never had. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Cleland, Wayne
and Kenneth; and sister, Elaine.
Arrangements were already under way for a 70th anniversary, 90th birthday
party, and the Celebration of the Life of Clayton will be held at 1:30 p.m.,
Saturday, March 18, 2017, with Rev. Leon Alden and Rev. Jing Ming Ma, Oroville
American Legion and family members officiating at the Oroville United
Methodist Church. Memorials may go to the United Methodist Church, Oroville
Senior Citizens, the local museum, or a charity of your choice. Bergh Funeral
Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.
