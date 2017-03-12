Clayton Emry

1927-2017

Clayton was born April 9, 1927, in Allen, NE, at the home of his grandparents,

Cyrus and Dolly Roberts, to parents, Lloyd and Merna Emry. He passed away

February 11, 2017, in Confluence Hospital in Wenatchee, just 6 weeks shy of

his 90th birthday, from congestive heart failure and complications of a number

of other health issues. In 1935, he moved to Oroville, WA, by car, with his

parents, older brother, Cleland, and younger brother, Wayne, leading the way

for his favorite uncle and aunt, Lester and Ellen Roberts. He entered school

and graduated from high school in 1944, did two years in the army, returned

home from Japan, married Joyce “Boots” Kensinger, a marriage which was to last

over 70 years. Clayton was a self-taught banker for over 40 years, starting

with the Oroville State Bank and numerous others, yet never leaving Oroville.

Memberships he was active in included: the Oroville Senior Citizens as well as

the County Association, local museum, American Legion, longtime member of the

Kiwanis Club, United Methodist Church, Oroville Chamber of Commerce, as well

as the Junior Chamber, helped bring television into the valley, longtime

member of the local school board as well as at the County level, and helped in

any other way for the betterment of Oroville, the place he loved to call home.

Clayton is survived by his wife, of 70 years; daughter, Vicki Haney (Lance);

daughter, Jeril Hansen (Art); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren;

two great-great-grandchildren; and Marco Louback (Teresa), an exchange student

from Brazil 35 years ago, who stole Clayton’s heart and became the son he’d

never had. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Cleland, Wayne

and Kenneth; and sister, Elaine.

Arrangements were already under way for a 70th anniversary, 90th birthday

party, and the Celebration of the Life of Clayton will be held at 1:30 p.m.,

Saturday, March 18, 2017, with Rev. Leon Alden and Rev. Jing Ming Ma, Oroville

American Legion and family members officiating at the Oroville United

Methodist Church. Memorials may go to the United Methodist Church, Oroville

Senior Citizens, the local museum, or a charity of your choice. Bergh Funeral

Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.