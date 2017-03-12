Dixie R. Wallace
Dixie R. Wallace
October 14, 1928 - February 26, 2017
Dixie R. Wallace, age 88, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in
Wenatchee, WA. Dixie was born on October 14, 1928, in Oregon, to Dan and
Lillie (Linkem) Avey. She was the oldest sister in a large family of 11
children. Her family moved several times during her early years, but returned
to Peshastin, WA, where she attended high school. As a young woman, Dixie and
her cousin moved to the Seattle area to work and experience the “big city”.
She often told us stories of her adventures, one of them being the many nights
dancing at the Trianon Ballroom. She returned to Wenatchee, where she ran the
elevator and worked at the front desk of the Columbia Hotel. On February 14,
1947, she married the love of her life, Norm Wallace. They began their married
life working on the family orchard “The Ranch” in Malaga, WA, where they
raised their two children, Jan and Don, and enjoyed many happy memories. They
loved skiing, golfing and dancing nearly every weekend. In addition to helping
on the ranch, Dixie worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for H S Dennison and
NuChief brokerage firms. After retirement, Norm and Dixie traveled the United
States in their RV, spending winters in Arizona and summers at Mill Bay RV
Resort with their “lake family”. They also had many happy memories of their
trips to the Hawaiian Islands. They loved to travel and made many new friends
along the way. They moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1996. She was a 64 year
member of Order of the Eastern Star, Astral Chapter #75, a 14 year member of
the Daughters of the Nile, El Shalom Temple, a longtime member of Alpha Gamma
Chapter of Phi Sigma Alpha Sorority and a member of the First United Methodist
Church.
She is survived by daughter, Jan (Roger) Gregory of Wenatchee, WA; son, Don
(Geri) Wallace of Arlington, WA; granddaughter, Krista (Joe) Kinne, and their
children, Makayla and Jackson, all of Renton, WA. Her family was the light of
her life. She is also survived by siblings: Dori (Malcom) Hutson, Sue (John)
Tomlinson, Charlie (Mary) Avey, all of the Wenatchee area, Sylvia (Terri)
Weiss and Marvin Avey of Arlington, WA, and brother, Pete (Carol) Avey of
Spokane, WA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by
her parents; husband, Norm; two brothers: Dan, and Jack; and two sisters:
Evelyn, and Darryl.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may
be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children-Spokane, P. O. Box 2472,
Spokane, WA, 99210-2472. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley,
East Wenatchee.
