Dixie R. Wallace

October 14, 1928 - February 26, 2017

Dixie R. Wallace, age 88, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in

Wenatchee, WA. Dixie was born on October 14, 1928, in Oregon, to Dan and

Lillie (Linkem) Avey. She was the oldest sister in a large family of 11

children. Her family moved several times during her early years, but returned

to Peshastin, WA, where she attended high school. As a young woman, Dixie and

her cousin moved to the Seattle area to work and experience the “big city”.

She often told us stories of her adventures, one of them being the many nights

dancing at the Trianon Ballroom. She returned to Wenatchee, where she ran the

elevator and worked at the front desk of the Columbia Hotel. On February 14,

1947, she married the love of her life, Norm Wallace. They began their married

life working on the family orchard “The Ranch” in Malaga, WA, where they

raised their two children, Jan and Don, and enjoyed many happy memories. They

loved skiing, golfing and dancing nearly every weekend. In addition to helping

on the ranch, Dixie worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for H S Dennison and

NuChief brokerage firms. After retirement, Norm and Dixie traveled the United

States in their RV, spending winters in Arizona and summers at Mill Bay RV

Resort with their “lake family”. They also had many happy memories of their

trips to the Hawaiian Islands. They loved to travel and made many new friends

along the way. They moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1996. She was a 64 year

member of Order of the Eastern Star, Astral Chapter #75, a 14 year member of

the Daughters of the Nile, El Shalom Temple, a longtime member of Alpha Gamma

Chapter of Phi Sigma Alpha Sorority and a member of the First United Methodist

Church.

She is survived by daughter, Jan (Roger) Gregory of Wenatchee, WA; son, Don

(Geri) Wallace of Arlington, WA; granddaughter, Krista (Joe) Kinne, and their

children, Makayla and Jackson, all of Renton, WA. Her family was the light of

her life. She is also survived by siblings: Dori (Malcom) Hutson, Sue (John)

Tomlinson, Charlie (Mary) Avey, all of the Wenatchee area, Sylvia (Terri)

Weiss and Marvin Avey of Arlington, WA, and brother, Pete (Carol) Avey of

Spokane, WA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by

her parents; husband, Norm; two brothers: Dan, and Jack; and two sisters:

Evelyn, and Darryl.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may

be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children-Spokane, P. O. Box 2472,

Spokane, WA, 99210-2472. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley,

East Wenatchee.