Forrest L. “Pete” Peters
Spokane, WA
Forrest “Pete” Peters was 85 years old when he passed away January 26, 2017,
after a brief illness. He was born in Spokane, WA, to George and Hazel Peters.
He grew up in the Pallisades and graduated from Wenatchee High School after
which he immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps as one of their first
recruits in Wenatchee. After three years in Korea and having very serious
PTSD, which no one acknowledged in those years, he returned to the States,
stared recruiting for the Marine Corps and married Rhoda Hewitt. They had two
sons, Don and Bruce. Pete got an honorable discharge after six years (and two
sons), went to Oregon State University and received his BA in Agronomy. He and
Rhoda divorced in 1975 and he married Loretta Graham in 1981. Loretta passed
on about 1991. Pete worked for Chemagro, Bayer Corp., Terra, Wilbur Ellis
Corp, and Spangle Grange. Over the years his memberships included Spokane
Shriners, Master Mason Orchard Lodge 200, Eagles, Wenatchee Tennis Club, and
he taught skiing for Mission Ridge. Other hobbies included mountain climbing,
boating, golfing and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his sons: Donald Peters of Wenatchee, WA, and Bruce Peters
(Roma) of Port Angeles, WA; two granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; and
his good and caring companion, Beverly Stenson.
A Veterans Memorial is pending. Donations to Chidren Shriners Hospital, 911 W.
5th, Spokane, WA, 99204, are welcome.
