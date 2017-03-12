Forrest L. “Pete” Peters

Spokane, WA

Forrest “Pete” Peters was 85 years old when he passed away January 26, 2017,

after a brief illness. He was born in Spokane, WA, to George and Hazel Peters.

He grew up in the Pallisades and graduated from Wenatchee High School after

which he immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps as one of their first

recruits in Wenatchee. After three years in Korea and having very serious

PTSD, which no one acknowledged in those years, he returned to the States,

stared recruiting for the Marine Corps and married Rhoda Hewitt. They had two

sons, Don and Bruce. Pete got an honorable discharge after six years (and two

sons), went to Oregon State University and received his BA in Agronomy. He and

Rhoda divorced in 1975 and he married Loretta Graham in 1981. Loretta passed

on about 1991. Pete worked for Chemagro, Bayer Corp., Terra, Wilbur Ellis

Corp, and Spangle Grange. Over the years his memberships included Spokane

Shriners, Master Mason Orchard Lodge 200, Eagles, Wenatchee Tennis Club, and

he taught skiing for Mission Ridge. Other hobbies included mountain climbing,

boating, golfing and riding his Harley.

He is survived by his sons: Donald Peters of Wenatchee, WA, and Bruce Peters

(Roma) of Port Angeles, WA; two granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; and

his good and caring companion, Beverly Stenson.

A Veterans Memorial is pending. Donations to Chidren Shriners Hospital, 911 W.

5th, Spokane, WA, 99204, are welcome.