Joseph Edward Pless
Wenatchee, WA
Joseph Edward Pless of Wenatchee, WA, a confident rebel who took life by
storm, loved his family beyond description, ran his classroom with discipline
and grace, died March 5, 2017, at the age of 89. Making his way into the world
on his grandmother’s dining room table in Cle Elum, WA, October 12, 1927, Joe
was never about fanfare. He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1946, and
headed straight off to serve his country during WW II and the occupation in
Japan. Upon his return home, he resumed his education at Central Washington
College of Education, where he graduated from in 1951. Education was a vital
part of his life throughout his upbringing. Joe earned his Bachelor’s of
Education and launched right into teaching and coaching. Connecting with
students and staff alike, his passion for education was unrivaled. At the
advice of a close friend, Joe agreed to a blind date where he met the love of
his life, Ann. Their courtship lasted but a minute before they were married
and moved to Cheney, WA, where Joe endeavored to earn his Master’s in
Education with an emphasis on Outdoor Education. There were late night study
sessions, papers typed with carbon paper, and many pots of coffee consumed in
order to endure the rigors of a successful completion of Eastern Washington
State Colleges’ master’s program. In August of 1970, Joe graduated, and with
fervor he and Ann stepped into the next phase of their life together. Both Joe
and Ann were offered teaching positions in the Wenatchee Valley. “Yes” was a
foregone conclusion. Complete with their dreams and canine companion, they
moved from Cheney to Wenatchee and embarked on their new careers, eventually
making it home for their soon to be family. Joe and Ann raised two daughters
on “the ranch” in Sunnyslope where Joe had an apple orchard. An animal lover
at heart, Joe’s family also included anywhere from two to five dogs and three
to 19 cats at any given time. Teaching and coaching for more than three
decades, Joe’s role in shaping and changing lives of students he taught
continues today. He is best known for teaching 6th grade at Washington
Elementary School. He was a leader among his colleagues, a teacher in and
outside the classroom and a parent figure to many of his students. When Joe
wasn’t “borrowing (without permission)” a school bus to take his 6th graders
fishing for an outdoor education lesson, Joe spent his weekends hunting and
fishing with his loyal canines. Throughout the course of Joe’s outdoor
escapades, he successfully hunted grouse, quail, duck, pheasant, deer, elk,
antelope, buffalo and caribou. The one that got away was a bear. While Joe
enjoyed hunting with modern fire arms, he was an avid muzzle loader, buckskins
and all. He enjoyed rendezvous all over the state, meeting up with other
muzzle loaders for competition shooting. While Joe did exceedingly well at
these competitions, one would never know given his humble spirit.
Living on with the spirit of Joe are his three daughters: Jane Pless of
Blaine, WA, Julie Pless of Tucson, AZ, and Kim Block of Medford, OR. His wife,
Ann, predeceased him in 2014.
A Service celebrating Joe Pless is being held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at
11:00 a.m. Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel is where we will gather.
Please join us. If you care to make a donation in Joe’s honor, please donate
to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, Wenatcheehumane.org or 509-662-9577.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guest book at
jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral
Home.
