Joseph Edward Pless

Wenatchee, WA

Joseph Edward Pless of Wenatchee, WA, a confident rebel who took life by

storm, loved his family beyond description, ran his classroom with discipline

and grace, died March 5, 2017, at the age of 89. Making his way into the world

on his grandmother’s dining room table in Cle Elum, WA, October 12, 1927, Joe

was never about fanfare. He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1946, and

headed straight off to serve his country during WW II and the occupation in

Japan. Upon his return home, he resumed his education at Central Washington

College of Education, where he graduated from in 1951. Education was a vital

part of his life throughout his upbringing. Joe earned his Bachelor’s of

Education and launched right into teaching and coaching. Connecting with

students and staff alike, his passion for education was unrivaled. At the

advice of a close friend, Joe agreed to a blind date where he met the love of

his life, Ann. Their courtship lasted but a minute before they were married

and moved to Cheney, WA, where Joe endeavored to earn his Master’s in

Education with an emphasis on Outdoor Education. There were late night study

sessions, papers typed with carbon paper, and many pots of coffee consumed in

order to endure the rigors of a successful completion of Eastern Washington

State Colleges’ master’s program. In August of 1970, Joe graduated, and with

fervor he and Ann stepped into the next phase of their life together. Both Joe

and Ann were offered teaching positions in the Wenatchee Valley. “Yes” was a

foregone conclusion. Complete with their dreams and canine companion, they

moved from Cheney to Wenatchee and embarked on their new careers, eventually

making it home for their soon to be family. Joe and Ann raised two daughters

on “the ranch” in Sunnyslope where Joe had an apple orchard. An animal lover

at heart, Joe’s family also included anywhere from two to five dogs and three

to 19 cats at any given time. Teaching and coaching for more than three

decades, Joe’s role in shaping and changing lives of students he taught

continues today. He is best known for teaching 6th grade at Washington

Elementary School. He was a leader among his colleagues, a teacher in and

outside the classroom and a parent figure to many of his students. When Joe

wasn’t “borrowing (without permission)” a school bus to take his 6th graders

fishing for an outdoor education lesson, Joe spent his weekends hunting and

fishing with his loyal canines. Throughout the course of Joe’s outdoor

escapades, he successfully hunted grouse, quail, duck, pheasant, deer, elk,

antelope, buffalo and caribou. The one that got away was a bear. While Joe

enjoyed hunting with modern fire arms, he was an avid muzzle loader, buckskins

and all. He enjoyed rendezvous all over the state, meeting up with other

muzzle loaders for competition shooting. While Joe did exceedingly well at

these competitions, one would never know given his humble spirit.

Living on with the spirit of Joe are his three daughters: Jane Pless of

Blaine, WA, Julie Pless of Tucson, AZ, and Kim Block of Medford, OR. His wife,

Ann, predeceased him in 2014.

A Service celebrating Joe Pless is being held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at

11:00 a.m. Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel is where we will gather.

Please join us. If you care to make a donation in Joe’s honor, please donate

to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, Wenatcheehumane.org or 509-662-9577.

Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guest book at

jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral

Home.