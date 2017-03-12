Karen Ann Smith
Karen Ann Smith
October 29, 1944 - March 2, 2017
Born to Dorothy and Alvin Mellon in Renton, WA, Karen died peacefully after
several years of disability from a non-cancerous brain tumor. An accomplished
flutist, Karen graduated from Renton High School in 1962. She briefly attended
Pacific Lutheran University, then trained as a dental assistant before
enlisting in the Army in 1963. While serving in the Army, she met and married
Ronald Schrumpf, giving birth to son, Darrell, while stationed in Germany in
1966. They later divorced. Karen relocated to Wenatchee, marrying Horace Odell
Smith in 1970, and returned to college, earning her Registered Nursing Degree
from Wenatchee Valley College. Of her various nursing positions from oncology
staff nurse to American Red Cross, all of which she took great pride in, she
achieved her greatest personal satisfaction while working as a drug and
alcohol rehab counselor in Wenatchee. Inspired by her own life experience,
Alcoholics Anonymous and a strong belief in God, she compassionately cared for
and counseled many patient-clients struggling with addiction. In her youth,
Karen enjoyed many camping outings into the Cascade Mountains, developing a
deep love for the flowering meadows, sparkling lakes, and majestic peaks.
Later, with Odell at the helm, they plied the waters of Lake Chelan, Banks
Lake, Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands and Alaska. Retired, they became
seasonal campground hosts along the Icicle River and near Lake Wenatchee.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Odell; and her parents. She is
survived by brother, Russ (Linda) Mellon; and nephews: Ben, Justin and Andrew;
son, Darrell Schrumpf; grandson, Cody; and step grand-sons: Timmy and Kenny;
step-son, Jon (Maria) Smith and step-grandchildren, Jon Jr. and Lisa; step-
daughter, Sandra (Rob) Gifford, and step-grandchildren, Jeff and Brian; and
eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 19, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at
Mountain Meadows Senior Living Campus located at 320 Park Avenue, Leavenworth
WA, 98826. Donations of remembrance may be made to Mountain Meadows SLC , a
501(c)(3), at the above address. Please express your thoughts and memories on
the online guest book at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones &
Jones-Betts Funeral Home.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy