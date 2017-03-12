Karen Ann Smith

October 29, 1944 - March 2, 2017

Born to Dorothy and Alvin Mellon in Renton, WA, Karen died peacefully after

several years of disability from a non-cancerous brain tumor. An accomplished

flutist, Karen graduated from Renton High School in 1962. She briefly attended

Pacific Lutheran University, then trained as a dental assistant before

enlisting in the Army in 1963. While serving in the Army, she met and married

Ronald Schrumpf, giving birth to son, Darrell, while stationed in Germany in

1966. They later divorced. Karen relocated to Wenatchee, marrying Horace Odell

Smith in 1970, and returned to college, earning her Registered Nursing Degree

from Wenatchee Valley College. Of her various nursing positions from oncology

staff nurse to American Red Cross, all of which she took great pride in, she

achieved her greatest personal satisfaction while working as a drug and

alcohol rehab counselor in Wenatchee. Inspired by her own life experience,

Alcoholics Anonymous and a strong belief in God, she compassionately cared for

and counseled many patient-clients struggling with addiction. In her youth,

Karen enjoyed many camping outings into the Cascade Mountains, developing a

deep love for the flowering meadows, sparkling lakes, and majestic peaks.

Later, with Odell at the helm, they plied the waters of Lake Chelan, Banks

Lake, Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands and Alaska. Retired, they became

seasonal campground hosts along the Icicle River and near Lake Wenatchee.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Odell; and her parents. She is

survived by brother, Russ (Linda) Mellon; and nephews: Ben, Justin and Andrew;

son, Darrell Schrumpf; grandson, Cody; and step grand-sons: Timmy and Kenny;

step-son, Jon (Maria) Smith and step-grandchildren, Jon Jr. and Lisa; step-

daughter, Sandra (Rob) Gifford, and step-grandchildren, Jeff and Brian; and

eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 19, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at

Mountain Meadows Senior Living Campus located at 320 Park Avenue, Leavenworth

WA, 98826. Donations of remembrance may be made to Mountain Meadows SLC , a

WA, 98826. Donations of remembrance may be made to Mountain Meadows SLC , a

501(c)(3), at the above address.

the online guest book at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones &

Jones-Betts Funeral Home.