Marlene Honsinger

Marlene Honsinger, age 84, passed away at Regency Wenatchee Rehabilitation and

Nursing Center on Monday, March 6, 2017. Marlene retired from the Port of

Seattle at Seattle-Tacoma Airport in 1994, and moved to East Wenatchee with

her husband Darl in that same year. She stayed busy following retirement,

volunteering at the Wenatchee Valley Museum for about 11 years, and sewing

hundreds of head scarves for cancer patients that she donated to Confluence

Health, until recently. She also sewed several outfits for a number of dolls

that she dressed and then donated to children in need.

She is survived by her husband, Darl, to whom she was married for 59 years;

and daughters: Laura Smith of Puyallup, WA, and Tracy Nash of Castle Pines,

CO.

At the family’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by

Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.