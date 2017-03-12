Marlene Honsinger
Marlene Honsinger
Marlene Honsinger, age 84, passed away at Regency Wenatchee Rehabilitation and
Nursing Center on Monday, March 6, 2017. Marlene retired from the Port of
Seattle at Seattle-Tacoma Airport in 1994, and moved to East Wenatchee with
her husband Darl in that same year. She stayed busy following retirement,
volunteering at the Wenatchee Valley Museum for about 11 years, and sewing
hundreds of head scarves for cancer patients that she donated to Confluence
Health, until recently. She also sewed several outfits for a number of dolls
that she dressed and then donated to children in need.
She is survived by her husband, Darl, to whom she was married for 59 years;
and daughters: Laura Smith of Puyallup, WA, and Tracy Nash of Castle Pines,
CO.
At the family’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by
Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
