Nancy Jo Neal Gifford

Website Staff
Nancy Jo Neal Gifford

June 5, 1960 - November 2, 2016

Nancy Jo Neal Gifford passed away November 2, 2016, at Central Washington
Hospital. She was born June 5, 1960, to Lonnie and Virginia (Ecker) Neal.
Nancy was a longtime resident of East Wenatchee, WA. She attended East
Wenatchee schools and graduated from Eastmont High School in 1978. She married
Robert “Rob” Gifford in 1982. Nancy began work at Security Bank, now
Washington Trust Bank, while in high school. She started out as a teller and
eventually became administrative assistant to the bank president due to her
excellent organizational skills. She left the bank, after 21 years, to work in
a similar capacity with Wenatchee Valley Medical Center, where she worked for
13 years.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Neal. She is survived by
her father, Lonnie Neal of La Conner, WA; sister, Joy Neal of Mount Vernon,
WA; brother, John Neal (Arlene) of East Wenatchee, WA; nephew, Timothy Neal
(Bobbie) of Mount Vernon, WA; and grand nephews, Aiden and Talos.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at
Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

