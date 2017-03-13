The Wenatchee World

Weather:

50°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi50° Scattered Showers

Tonight

Lo38° Rain

Tuesday

Hi53° Scattered Showers then Isolated Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo40° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo33° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi48° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Blanco takes headlines in stride after Oscar reveal

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

MALIBU, Calif. — Blanca Blanco’s friends and family never asked if she was wearing a bodysuit under the dress she wore to the Oscars.

“They knew,” she said.

The 1999 Chelan High School grad has been a card-carrying member of the actor’s union for six years, working steady and building her brand in Hollywood. Now living in Malibu, she has been in more than 35 films and featured in Elle, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and Vogue. She got more attention than…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 