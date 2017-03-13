Blanco takes headlines in stride after Oscar reveal

MALIBU, Calif. — Blanca Blanco’s friends and family never asked if she was wearing a bodysuit under the dress she wore to the Oscars.

“They knew,” she said.

The 1999 Chelan High School grad has been a card-carrying member of the actor’s union for six years, working steady and building her brand in Hollywood. Now living in Malibu, she has been in more than 35 films and featured in Elle, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and Vogue. She got more attention than…