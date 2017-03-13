Blasting planned Tuesday at Lake Chelan rock slide

CHELAN — Blasting crews will work Tuesday along Lake Chelan's south shore to clear boulders from a rock slide that has kept a portion of Highway 971 closed since Wednesday night.

"Echoes will be heard down the lake as they blast," Jeff Adamson, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation said Monday.

The slide deposited some 5,000 cubic yards — about 500 dump trucks worth — of boulders and debris on the roadway, about five miles west of Chelan. The…