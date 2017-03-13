Blessing Box’ in Wichita neighborhood has ‘just taken off’

WICHITA, Kan. — Paxton Burns, 6, checks the big red box outside his house every morning before going to school. He checks it every night before bed, too.

If necessary, he fills it up with canned goods, dried noodles, soap, pancake mix and other foods and toiletries. It almost always needs filling.

“It’s just so much more than I ever expected it to be,” said Maggie Ballard, Paxton’s mother. “It’s just taken off.”

Mother and son installed the Blessing Box,…