Born with five thumbs, infant receives plastic surgery

FRESNO, Calif. — Kyrie Carter’s father dreams of his “little man” dribbling a basketball effortlessly someday.

“He’s going to play every sport!” Harold Carter proclaims with excitement of his young son’s future.

At 16 months old, Kyrie already has a good handle of a basketball, his family says — despite being born with five thumbs.

The extra thumbs haven’t been extra helpful, however, says Valley Children’s Hospital plastic surgeon Dr. Mimi Chao.

“Some families will ask, ‘Are two thumbs better…