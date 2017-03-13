Chelan County close to prohibiting outdoor pot farms

WENATCHEE — Chelan County appears very close to becoming the only county in North Central Washington, and one of the few in the state, to prohibit all outdoor growing of state-licensed marijuana, even in filtered greenhouses.

Chelan County Planning Commission members had hoped to find a way to allow outdoor cannabis growing to continue, but could find no solution to regulate the intense smell in October, when the growers' annual outdoor crop is ready for harvest, said Aaron Young, commission chairman.