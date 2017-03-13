Chelan Post Office closed as authorities investigate suspicious package

CHELAN — Authorities have cordoned off an area around Johnson Street and Emerson Avenue after a suspicious package was found beeping at a post office in Chelan.

A beeping package was found about 10:30 a.m. Monday in a garbage can outside the Post Office said Rich Magnussen, with Chelan County Emergency Management. The area was closed off about 10:45 a.m.

The Post Office, City Hall and nearby businesses are closed and being evacuated, and may be closed for more than…