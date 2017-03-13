Cora Van Lith crowned Miss East Cascades

WENATCHEE — Cora Van Lith, a Wenatchee High School senior and dance instructor, topped a field of nine contestants Saturday to be crowned 2017 Miss East Cascades.

Sponsored by the Miss East Cascades Scholarship Organization, the pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center featured young women from Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Kittitas counties. They were judged for their talents, fitness and lifestyles, grace in evening wear and responses to interviews and on-stage questions. The event is a prelude competition to…