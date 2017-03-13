The Wenatchee World

Dear Abby | Program encourages students to eat together at lunch

by Abigail Van BurenUniversal Press Syndicate
Features
Dear Abby: Schoolchildren, especially middle school or high school students who may not be socially adept, often eat lunch alone because they don’t know what to do when it comes to joining other kids at the lunch table. My grandson, who is on the autism spectrum, is one of them.

Classmates would be doing a great service if they said, “Hey, ‘Josh.’ Come sit with me.” It’s a small way to help others, and they could serve as examples/mentors. Kids…

