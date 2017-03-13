The Wenatchee World

Weather:

52°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi50° Scattered Showers

Tonight

Lo38° Rain

Tuesday

Hi53° Scattered Showers then Isolated Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo40° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Chance Rain then Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo33° Mostly Clear

Friday

Hi48° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Driver rolls into yard after losing control at 120 mph

by Pete O'Cain
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A 26-year-old Wenatchee man escaped significant injury after after an intoxicated, high-speed drive along Western Avenue ended upside down in a residential yard early Monday morning.

Jonathan Gordon told officers he had been drinking and was traveling about 120 mph when he lost control of the vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, about 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Western and Maple Street. The Jetta crashed through a fence with brick posts and bushes before coming to a stop on…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 