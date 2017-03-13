Driver rolls into yard after losing control at 120 mph

WENATCHEE — A 26-year-old Wenatchee man escaped significant injury after after an intoxicated, high-speed drive along Western Avenue ended upside down in a residential yard early Monday morning.

Jonathan Gordon told officers he had been drinking and was traveling about 120 mph when he lost control of the vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, about 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Western and Maple Street. The Jetta crashed through a fence with brick posts and bushes before coming to a stop on…