Federal Building receives third bid

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — The high bid for the Federal Building went up to $1,020,000 on Friday. This is the third bid on the 44-year-old building and represents a $10,000 increase from the previous high.

The General Services Administration owns the Federal Building. No longer seeing a need for the 100,000-square-foot plus building, the GSA began surplusing the building last year.

So far, only two parties are bidding on the former U.S. Post Office. The online bidding process gives bidders anonymity; they’re…

