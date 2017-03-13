Funeral Service Directory

The Wenatchee World

Saturday, March 18

James Carroll Liley Jr., 64, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. memorial service at Calvary Bible Church Fellowship Hall, Wenatchee.

Arnold Martin “Arnie” Wiggum, 96, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. A family service will be held in May at Cyprus Lawn Memorial Park, Everett.

Lee Lippert, 75, of Wenatchee: 3 to 5 p.m. memorial celebration at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 25

Joyce Baskin, 84, of Wenatchee: 2 to 4 p.m. celebration of life at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Center. Light refreshments will be served.

 

