In Portland, housing costs soar and income gap grows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jordan Snider made the move here from Los Angeles in 2013 to join his girlfriend.

He had no wish for a Portlandia-style life change to work as a barista. He had digital production skills honed by motion-picture work. So he freelanced, then started his own firm, Chromacolor, in a century-old space shared with a bamboo-furniture maker and a "brew bar" where the espressos are served up with fresh-roasted beans.

"I was afraid I might end up with…