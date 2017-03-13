The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi50° Rain Likely then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo39° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi52° Rain then Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo42° Chance Rain

Wednesday

Hi53° Rain Likely

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain then Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi50° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

In Portland, housing costs soar and income gap grows

by By Hal BerntonThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jordan Snider made the move here from Los Angeles in 2013 to join his girlfriend.

He had no wish for a Portlandia-style life change to work as a barista. He had digital production skills honed by motion-picture work. So he freelanced, then started his own firm, Chromacolor, in a century-old space shared with a bamboo-furniture maker and a "brew bar" where the espressos are served up with fresh-roasted beans.

"I was afraid I might end up with…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 